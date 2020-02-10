Albuquerque Fire Rescue now recruiting for upcoming cadet class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – If becoming a firefighter is something you have aspired to do, now is your time to do so. Albuquerque Fire Rescue is a growing department and to keep up with that demand, they are holding open enrollment for their upcoming cadet class.

AFR’s Deputy Chief of Training Dave Mowery and Public Information Officer Tom Ruiz visit the set to discuss the department’s recruiting efforts. The application period for the upcoming cadet class is taking place now through February 29, 2020.

Tom explains the department is highlighting a $15,000 sign up bonus for individuals that are paramedics. The age limit has also been lowered from 21 to 18.

Applicants must also have 15 college credit hours and or two years of active military experience.

“To become a cadet, we’re looking for very motivated people. When they go in it’s very strenuous both physically and mentally. Academically, we push them very hard. We push them very hard physically, the job entails that when they go out into the field so we’re looking for those individuals who can kind of manage both and deal with that stress,” said Dave. “The job is very stressful so we need those individuals who can go out there. It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community.”

The cadet class time runs 18 weeks for applicants with EMT basic or intermediate license or 24 weeks for those without the license. To apply for the upcoming cadet class, visit Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s website.