ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, he repainted the entire thing.

“It really is cool and a lot of folks don’t know that it’s there. It’s on the backside of our Fire Marshall’s office building on what is the west face of Fire Station one. And it’s part of the one percent of the arts for Albuquerque and it’s a great piece. A lot of folks have commented, we had put it up on our social media and a lot of folks are commenting because of how great a piece it appears to be and its quite bright and it really does quite encapsulate what we do in the fire department,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The artist, who goes by the name Paz, has a son who is a 13-year veteran of AFR. The original mural was painted in 1999. It is titled More Than A Firefighter.