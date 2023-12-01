ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is looking for the year’s best photos capturing its firefighters at work. AFR has launched a photo contest to find the top 10 photos of the year.

It is open to anyone who has photographed a scene in 2023 where AFR responded. The contest is not intended to celebrate the tragedies people experience. Lieutenant Jaso Fejer told KRQE News 13 that it highlights the human aspect of the job. “I think it’s the nature of these scenes that we go to lend very well to photography,” he said. “Whether it’s lighting, the dynamics, the lights, the smoke. It all photographs very well.”

People can submit their photos to the contest until Dec. 18. You can submit photos via text to 505-934-1021 email to afrpio@cabq.gov or DM on AFR’s social media pages.