ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve ever considered working for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, now is your time to really learn more about what it takes. They are hosting an upcoming career fair that’s highlighting the department and all the jobs they are looking to fill.

AFR is inviting anyone who has ever wanted to work with them to come out to the career fair. The public is invited to see all available jobs at 11500 Sunset Gardens Rd SW on March 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The people who make up Albuquerque Fire Rescue started as a firefighter and have moved up to different roles and opportunities.

They currently have open enrollment through March 20. There is also a sign-up bonus. People interested can visit abqfire.com to start a profile and learn everything they need to know to become a firefighter. Open enrollment will be for the academy that starts in August.