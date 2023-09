ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) helped save a group of puppies and their mother that were found in a trash pile.

AFR said on Friday that Engine 7 was flagged down by a citizen who found the dogs. Crews loaded the dogs in the firetruck and took them back to Station 7 until they could be turned over to Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Shelter.

AFR said the dogs appeared to be calm and receptive to their environment.