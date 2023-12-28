ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 has learned more about the water rescue on the Rio Grande Thursday evening. Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a man was leaning over an observation point railing on the bridge near Central and Tingley when he fell 20 feet into the water. He pulled himself onto a pillar but couldn’t get to shore. Firefighters used their airboat to reach him.

AFR said these kinds of rescues are uncommon in the winter months. “We typically see them in the summer months, and then along with the monsoon, we’ll see them in the arroyo systems as well. But not at Central and the river in December. They don’t happen often, but these guys are always ready to go. These crews are always trained. It’s one thing we’ve been working with when training with APD and Bernalillo County. So we’re always ready to go,” said Lt. Jason Fejar, Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The man was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital for minor injuries and hypothermia.