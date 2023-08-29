ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) has just introduced some sophisticated equipment to help their crews save lives. They celebrated it with a special ceremony.

A new unit was introduced to the team. A push-in ceremony was held to commemorate the event. An official said the ceremony mimics how crews used to dock their equipment by pushing their “apparatus” back into the bay by hand.

AFR said the unit can help answer multiple calls at once because they will have two services in one unit, a paramedic on board, and basic life support.