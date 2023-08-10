ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) staff have been promoted to deputy chief by Mayor Tim Keller and Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo. The two new deputy chiefs will fill vacancies left after several retirements.

“Deputy Chief Sotelo and Deputy Chief Marrufo bring experience, innovation, dedication, and commitment to AFR’s staff required to serve the department and the community in the roles of human resources, logistics, and finance,” Fire Chief Jaramillo said in a press release. “We are grateful to have them on our team as we continue to strive for excellence in our service to the people of Albuquerque.”

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Marrufo comes from Albuquerque and has been with AFR since 2008, according to the department. He has received recognition multiple times and spent time as captain of the Emergency Dispatch Center. He will oversee logistics, fiscal issues, fleets, and capital improvements.

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Sotelo grew up in Albuquerque and served in Afghanistan. He’s been with AFR for 15 years and was an instructor for AFR’s Fire Academy for a few years. He will oversee human resources, safety, public affairs, and the mental health and wellness division of AFR.