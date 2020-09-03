Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguishes fire at duplex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a residential duplex in the northeast region of the city early Thursday morning. AFR reports that at 3:30 a.m. crews responded to Monroe St. where the fire appeared to have started in the crawl space and moved into the walls.

Crews were able to quickly enter the building and extinguish the flames. One duplex unit was not occupied but AFR says they learned a new tenant was starting to move in earlier in the day.

The other unit’s occupant was displaced temporarily. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

