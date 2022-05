ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to 510 Martinez Lane NE for reports of a single story structure fire. When crews arrived they found an abandoned and boarded up structure.

According to AFR, the fire was declared a defensive fire and crews worked from the exterior to extinguish the fire. They say no firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation