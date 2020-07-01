Albuquerque Fire Rescue discusses fireworks and Fourth of July safety

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – America’s independence day is just a few days away as the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year. This means more people will be able to take part in all of the holiday festivities.

However, with COVID-19 still looming in addition to dry weather conditions, there are safety precautions residents need to be aware of. Lieutenant Public Information Officer Tom Ruiz with Albuquerque Fire Rescue discusses fire safety this year and how the public can celebrate the Fourth of July while staying safe.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss