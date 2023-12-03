ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called out around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday to an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

Officials said the fire was on the first floor of the Madeira Flats Apartments and took 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Damage to the apartment was mostly contained to one single apartment.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.