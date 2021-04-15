Albuquerque Fire Rescue chief announces retirement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s fire chief is retiring. Paul Dow announced he is stepping down as head of Albuquerque Fire Rescue after two dozen years as a local firefighter. Mayor Tim Keller says Dow leaves the department in a good position, offering up a long list of achievements.

Among them, implementing the HEART program, which connects repeat 911 callers with services able to meet their needs, and the ADAPT program, addressing dilapidated buildings likely to attract crime, fire, and other problems.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Fire Chief for the City of Albuquerque these past few years, and I appreciate the strong support that the Keller Administration has always given AFR. However, after more than 24 years as a firefighter, I will retire on Friday, April 23, 2021. I am excited to retire and will be moving out of state to spend more time with my family. The fire service, this department, and the firefighters who serve our community mean so much to me. The Department is in a great spot right now, and it is time for me to move on.” said Chief Dow in a news release.

Deputy Chief Gene Gallegos will serve as interim fire chief. Deputy Chief Gallegos has been a member of AFR since 200 and spent the last three years as the fire marshal.