ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue celebrated the graduation of its 100th cadet class Thursday morning. The department hosted a seven-mile run from their fire academy in southwest Albuquerque to Civic Plaza.

The run honored the graduating class, current members and retired members of the department. Organizers said members of all ages and abilities participated in the run. Organizers made accommodations as needed. Participants hit the pavement around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.