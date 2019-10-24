Breaking News
New Mexico Bowl cuts ties with title sponsor DreamHouse
Albuquerque Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue broke ground a new fire station in the Northeast Heights.

The new facility at Menaul and Eubank will be the new site of Station 9, which is currently housed in a 65-year-old building. The new station is set to include state-of-the-art features, including storage facilities to reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens.

Chief Paul Dow says they’re vital upgrades for one of the city’s busier firehouses.

“It’s an important firehouse for us and the location is really perfect. Strategically, it’s in a good location to respond around the city,” Chief Paul Dow said.

The new station is expected to open in the fall of next year.

