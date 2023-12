ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said it battled a fire in the Bosque north of Central on Monday morning. According to officials, AFR received calls about the fire just after 10 a.m. They said the fire was on the west bank of the Rio Grande.

Officials say it was a trash fire at an illegal camp that had begun to spread into the salt cedar and cottonwoods. The fire was under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries.