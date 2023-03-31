ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities responded to a fire in Albuquerque Friday. A person was taken to the hospital.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), they were called to the 7500 block of Montgomery NE for a structure fire report around 3:36 p.m. Fifteen AFR units responded, and Albuquerque police secured the scene.

The fire was at an apartment complex, and officials were able to figure out which apartment it was coming from. After 14 minutes, the fire was under control. One person was taken to the hospital.

None of the 41 responding firefighters were injured, officials said. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.