Albuquerque Fire Rescue anticipates large turnout for ‘Heroes Halloween’ carnival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a successful haunted house last year, Albuquerque Fire Rescue is going even bigger with their six-story haunted house and carnival. This Saturday, you will be able to get a look inside the haunted tower, but ahead of that, firefighters are working to prepare for the Heroes Halloween.

This weekend, an AFR training tower will be turned into the “Nightmare on Nine Mile Hill.” It’s the second year Albuquerque Fire Rescue is hosting a haunted house. Last year, Station 5 created the “Otherelam” transforming the entire bay into an alternate, spooky universe. With more than 800 people lining up for that haunt, AFR decided it was time to expand to the training academy, near Central and 98th Street.

This year, people will be led by a firefighter and an APD officer through six stories. Each one, with its own chilling theme. Right now, firefighters are in the building phase, hard at work, preparing for each and every terrifying turn. But it’s not just about the scares.

They are also holding ain indoor carnival for children, which will include some games created by each of the 22 fire stations in Albuquerque. And you can’t go to a Halloween carnival without a costume, so AFR is also giving away 600 costumes to kids.

AFR says they expect a big turnout, and because of limited parking space, they will have a park and ride at Station 5 and Legacy Church near the training academy. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. this Saturday. The event is free, but they are taking donations of canned goods at the door.