Albuquerque Fire Rescue acquires new life-saving technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is thanking a city councilor for securing life-saving technology for the department.

Councilor Pat Davis is allocating funds from District 6 to buy thermal imaging cameras for rescue engines 3, 5 and 11. They’ll help firefighters track down people in burning buildings and pinpoint hidden flames.

It’s part of a larger city effort to improve safety for both residents and first responders themselves.

“We’re trying to show them we’re investing in their safety. It wasn’t something we did for a while, and as the chief said, now we’re catching up station by station to those needs, ” Councilor Davis said.

Councilor Davis also purchased washers and dryers for two stations to help crews keep their uniforms chemical-free.