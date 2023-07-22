ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a fire displaced two families. It happened in the International District.

Crews were sent out just after 6 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near Copper and San Pedro.

They claimed the fire started in the attic space of three apartments, but crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the displaced families, and there were no reported injuries.