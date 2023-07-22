ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a fire displaced two families. It happened in the International District.
Crews were sent out just after 6 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near Copper and San Pedro.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Historian shares Oppenheimer’s complex legacy, creation of Los Alamos lab
- Crime: Contractor admits to trying to defraud New Mexico environmental nonprofit
- KRQE Investigates: “Guilty”: Adoptive parents take plea in toddler abuse case
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 21 – 27
They claimed the fire started in the attic space of three apartments, but crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment.
The Red Cross has been called in to help the displaced families, and there were no reported injuries.