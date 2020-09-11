Albuquerque fire crews remember 9/11 first responders in annual stair climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local firefighters took part in this annual stair climb to honor the firefighters that were killed on 9/11. However, this year it looked a little different.

Normally, more than 100 firefighters climb the 110 stories of the bank building, however, this year only 25 were able to participate due to COVID-19. Crews were dressed in full protective gear, including a breathing apparatus, making the climb more difficult.

Participants say it brings an even more somber remembrance of what responders had to go through 19-years ago. “It really is so that we can remember those who lost their lives so that way we don’t forget and it’s really important that we continue this tradition regardless of what e have to change to make it happen,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz of Albuquerque Fire Rescue.











Firefighters take part in the annual stair climb in honor of the 9/11 first responders. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

