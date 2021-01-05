ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque fire crew is being recognized for saving two lives. In mid-December, the crews of Station 16 and Battalion 3 responded to a house fire near Academy and Wyoming. As they were battling the fire, members of the team also went inside the smoke-filled home, found the couple who lived there, and brought them out to safety. Last week, Chief Paul Dow presented the group with Albuquerque Fire Rescue challenge coins saying their heroic act is the reason the couple is alive today.
Albuquerque fire crews presented with challenge coins for saving couple
