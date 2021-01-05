Albuquerque fire crews presented with challenge coins for saving couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's one of Albuquerque's most notorious problem properties and a huge headache for neighbors and city officials who have tried over and over to get it cleaned up, for more than two decades. Now it looks like the saga of the home known as the 'pig house' may finally be coming to an end. At long last, a problem property in southeast albuqueruqe is about to be demolished.

The mess over the years at the home on Mesilla near Lousiana and Copper has been the subject of Larry Barker investigations. Eventually, the city got a permanent injunction so they could clean up the property themselves when it got really bad. The mess kept cropping back up and the city says it exhausted all possible efforts to get the owner to clean up his act or accept help with mental health issues.