ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) said 11 people were displaced after an apartment fire in southeast Albuquerque.

Crews were called to a fire on the second story of an apartment building on Anderson near San Pedro early Sunday morning.

They said there was heavy fire and smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire to just one unit.

However, multiple apartments were affected by fire, smoke, and water damage.

There were no injuries.

AFR said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.