Albuquerque finalizes legislative wish list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has finalized its wish list for money from the state in the coming year.

The mayor says at the top of the list is funding for projects to fight crime. That includes the recently announced “Violence Intervention Program,” as well as upgrades to the technology used in the Albuquerque Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

“It’s because of our department is a decade behind when it comes to tools that we use for integrating crime-fighting tools with other organizations,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Some of the other resources include money for crosswalk safety upgrades, traffic flow improvements on the west side, and a study into a soccer stadium for New Mexico United.

The mayor says city funding has already been approved for all the projects on the list, and they’re looking to the state to match it.