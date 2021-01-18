Albuquerque Film Office updates website to bring productions to NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film Office is launching its new website, which was created to make it easier for filmmakers and actors who want to work in New Mexico. The site brings every resource a filmmaker would need and puts it together in one place to make it a one-stop-shop to get productions done in town.

“We have this great opportunity to visually show both productions who are local and out-of-state, everything Albuquerque has to offer,” said film liaison, Karen Criswell.

Their old website wasn’t getting the attention it deserved so they wanted to spice it up. They added areas to request a film permit, information on what is needed to film in the state, and also highlighted past projects to showcase what the city has to offer.

“Film is such a key economic driver for the city of Albuquerque, it’s had a huge impact and I think it can continue to do so,” said Criswell. The hope is by getting productions into town the entire area would benefit, including local small businesses and restaurants that have been hurting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Productions would have to follow their own COVID protocols but right now films can safely start-up in the state. The new website also gives resources to local talent and crewmembers getting on the site for the next job.