ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience along with the historic Lobo Theater are teaming up to present “Night at the Oscars” to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

Attendees will have a chance to walk the red carpet, enjoy food and beverage before and during the award show, and have chances to win prizes including passes to AFMX 2023 in September. The grand prize for selecting the most correct winners of Oscar statues that evening will be a John Mellencamp autographed Martin guitar, graciously signed by John during his last concert in Albuquerque.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the screening of the Academy Awards beginning at 6 p.m. and an after-party to follow. Food and beverage are available for purchase at the Lobo Theater from a special menu. A donation of $10.00 is asked for entry to reserve a spot. Limited table sitting are available for $100.00, which includes a bottle of champagne and four appetizers.

For more information visit afmxnm.com.

