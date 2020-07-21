Albuquerque Film & Music Experience drive-in movie series to include Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to its popularity, the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience will be including Cottonwood Mall in addition to O’Niell’s Pub in its drive-in movie series. The series started in June with movies under the stars on Central Avenue and offers the public the chance to watch films while social distancing.

Movies will be held on Saturdays at Cottonwood and on Wednesdays at O’Niell’s located at 4310 Central Ave. The Saturday series kicked off on July 18 with “The Goonies” while “Jurassic Park” is playing on July 25, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on August 1, and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” on August 8.

Movies will take place in the parking lot of HomeLife at Cottonwood. Tickets cost $20 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online.

The original Wednesday movie series at O’Niell’s Pub will continue into September with “Jaws” playing on July 22 and “Dirty Dancing” on July 29. Movie procedures at both locations start at 7:30 p.m. with the parking lot opening.

All ticketed vehicles must be parked by 8:30 p.m. and the movies will begin approximately at sunset. Upon arrival, vehicles will be given a designated parking spot with larger trucks and SUVs placed toward the back in order to minimize obstruction.

Guests are not allowed in the back of trucks or on the hoods of cars and rear-facing cars are not allowed. Attendees must remain in their cars unless they are visiting the restroom. A full lineup of films can be seen online at abqfilmx.com.

