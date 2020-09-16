Albuquerque Film & Music Experience 2020 festival goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you are a movie buff, a fan of music, poetry, art, photography, or dance, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Albuquerque Film & Music Experience. As with most events this year, his year’s experience will be virtual and will feature an impressive lineup.

AFMX Executive Director Ivan Wiener discusses what’s in store during this year’s event. Join the AFMX virtual, week-long event to take part in virtual movies, intimate conversations with artists and filmmakers, drive-in movies, and special guests such as Giancarlo Esposito, Annika Marks, director Joshua Michael Stern, talent manager Brad Lemack, music supervisors and producers Michael Davenport, Eddie Caldwell, and many more.

The AFMX Virtual Experience takes place from September 22 to September 27. View the full festival program online at Albuquerque Film & Music Experience’s website. You can purchase AFMX 2020 passes online.

