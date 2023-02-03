ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience, along with filmmakers for Ukraine, are teaming up to present a hand-curated block of short films. This first-ever event will bring the Ukrainian and New Mexican film communities together to raise awareness and funds for Ukrainian filmmakers and others in Ukraine facing dire situations.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 and include the 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. screenings. Food and beverage are available to purchase at the Lobo Theater. For more information about this fundraiser, as well as information on other upcoming events from AFMX, visit www.AFMXnm.com.