Albuquerque FBI warns of online shopping scams

Businessman holding credit card and typing on laptop for online shopping and payment makes a purchase on the Internet, Online payment, Business financial and technology.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning locals of online shopping scams as the holidays approach. The FBI says New Mexicans lost almost $31 million to online scams last year. They also say the two common types of holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes.

“The holidays are a busy time for shoppers, and unfortunately, also for thieves,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda in a news release. “A lot of problems probably could be avoided if people remembered an important rule: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

According to a news release from the FBI, a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never received. Conversely, a non-payment scam involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller is never paid.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2020 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost New Mexicans approximately $700,000 last year. The FBI says to also be on the lookout for auction fraud, where a product is misrepresented on an auction site, and gift card fraud when a seller asks you to pay with a pre-paid card.

The FBI offers the following tips if you think you’ve been a victim of a scam:

Call your credit card company or your bank; dispute any suspicious charges.

Contact local law enforcement.

Report the scam immediately at ic3.gov.

The FBI also offers the following tips on how to avoid holiday scams: