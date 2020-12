ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The oldest theatre in Albuquerque is now taking its annual holiday show online. Albuquerque Little Theatre is hosting A Very Merry Community Christmas, a virtual show that will feature a number of local artists and performers.

Henry Avery, Albuquerque Little Theatre's Executive and Artistic Director, said their holiday shows are the most popular shows of the year, so he wanted to make sure to find a way to celebrate in a COVID-friendly way. Each segment of the show has been pre-recorded whether they're from past productions, holiday songs, or magic tricks.