ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials are looking for a man they suspect robbed PNC Bank at 10042 Coors Boulevard NW. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 16.

Around 4:25 p.m., a man wearing black pants, shoes, a black jacket, and a black hat robbed the bank with a handgun, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says. The man left the bank and headed northbound after the incident, the FBI says.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300. You can also send info anonymously to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. The FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The FBI provided this information about the suspected robber: