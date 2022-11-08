ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is holding a class to show insight into its operations. Nominations for the class are now open.

The Albuquerque FBI Division’s Citizens Academy allows community leaders to see what things are like on the inside of the FBI. The class takes place Wednesday from February 22, 2023, to April 26, 2023, with a Friday class sometime in April (it has not been announced yet).

“The purpose of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of the FBI in the communities we serve and protect,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said. “Every year, we invite the public so that we can learn from each other and implement better ways to serve our communities.”

The class will touch on the following topics.

Violent crime

Human trafficking

Cyber/Counter-intelligence

Terrorism

Digital forensics

Indian Country

SWAT

Evidence Response Team

FBI History

To qualify for the class, one must meet the standards listed below.

Business, religious, civic, or community leader

21 years old or older

No felonies or serious misdemeanor convictions/under investigation as a criminal

Live or work in New Mexico

Pass a limited background check

Have a flexible schedule that allows class attendance in person

To apply to attend the class, forms can be found on the FBI’s website. Completed forms can be emailed to AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov.