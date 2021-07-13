Albuquerque FBI bureau hosts virtual recruitment event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI Diversity Agent Recruitment Program is looking for qualified candidates for special agent positions. The DAR program hosts by-invitation events in cities throughout the United States to introduce potential applicants from diverse backgrounds to the Special Agent position.

The Albuquerque FBI DAR will be July 22, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be virtual, and attendees must register in advance.

During a DAR event, applicants will interact with FBI personnel and will learn about being a Special Agent. Applicants who attend a DAR event must meet the same qualifications and follow the same application process as other Special Agent applicants.