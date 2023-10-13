ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a father in connection to the death of his infant daughter. Investigators believe Lawrence Gbaldon was supposed to be caring for his six-month-old twin daughters in July at a motel near Coors and I-40 where he was keeping guns and fentanyl.

When one of the girls was found dead, the other tested positive for drugs. The twins’ mother, Gloria Tesillo, was arrested at the time. So far, Gabaldon has been named in the investigation but has not yet been charged. He was taken into custody earlier this week in relation to federal gun charges.