ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is speaking out hoping to help other parents after his son died of a fentanyl overdose. Bob Barnes described his son as a “normal kid.” “Tyler was my first child. He was born in 1993, raised in the Northeast Heights,” said Barnes. He added later, “I didn’t see the addictive behaviors until more towards the late teens.”

By age 19, Tyler had gotten his second DWI. “I left him in jail for his birthday but got him out to take him to rehab,” said Barnes. It was in rehab where he said his son was introduced to heroin by his roommates. “He left rehab a heroin addict.”

Barnes was even more shocked because he had been in the addiction treatment field for more than three decades. “I never imagined it could happen to my son for those reasons. Here’s the hard part I have to live with… I couldn’t save my own son. and I’ve worked with thousands of people,” said Barnes.

In 2020, Tyler was found dead in a hotel room of a fentanyl overdose. “There was a time, I couldn’t come in this room. I couldn’t look at his picture. I would literally have to look the other way because it was just so hard,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he knows who sold his son the pills, “He was a menace and he sold opioids in the Northeast Heights for ten to 15 years… and he’s never been held accountable.” He said he followed the drug dealer through the courts and is angry that his latest punishment after being caught with hundreds of pills was probation. “When do we say enough is enough? You are continuing to sell fentanyl…. you have blood on your hands,” said Barnes.

Barnes said for now, his goal is to keep helping others. Friday, he will give away books to help with recovery. “This is from Tyler and he would want you to have it,” Barnes said. That giveaway will be held at 2920 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite H from 2-4 p.m.