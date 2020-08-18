Albuquerque farmer takes over iconic Model Pharmacy building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a quirky, iconic Nob Hill business where you could grab a bite to eat, along with your favorite bottle of perfume. After closing its doors for good last month, a new owner is now trying to make the old Model Pharmacy a go-to spot once again.

Model Pharmacy was a Nob Hill favorite. Now, a local farmer has bought the property and wants to turn it into a one-stop-shop for fresh and local foods.

“It’ll be a lot of prepared food stuff and also some kind of fresh market stuff that people will be able to come in and do kind of a grab and go,” says Monte Skarsgard. He is the owner of Skarsgard Farms.

For the past 17 years, Skarsgard’s business has been operating out of a warehouse near Gibson and Girard. He focuses on buying from local farmers and producers, and then allows people to pick up bundles, or his team will also deliver.

As time went on, Skarsgard decided he needed a flagship store. That’s when he came up with The Stand.

“I think for us I think it’s perfect. Like I said, there’s been a lot of interest in New Mexico producers trying to find better ways to sell their products and this is going to be part of the business model,” he says.

As soon as the owner of Model Pharmacy put it up for sale, Skarsgard knew the building right on the corner of Lomas and Carlisle was the perfect spot. While he understands opening up a business during a pandemic is risky; he believes fresh and local food will be a major hit within the community.

Remodeling is currently underway and Skarsgard predicts he will have it up and running in two to three months. The Stand will also have a dine-in area but Skarsgard says he will monitor the state’s health order before offering dine-in services.

