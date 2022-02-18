ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family’s dog was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day and they have no idea who may done it. Between the hours of 8 am and 12 pm on Monday, police believe when the dog was shot. The family says during that time of day none of their neighbors are usually home.

The family came home close to 6 that evening. They called out to their two dogs, Halo and Chance, but only Halo came in.

“We went to look for him and my daughter was the first one to find them,” said Rosa Padilla, the mother of the family.

Padilla said that they were in shock when they found him. Because it was dark, that family was unable to make out what happened to him until the morning. They said they discovered a gunshot wound in Chance’s back between the shoulder blade. “We did call Albuquerque police, and they came by and they also contacted the animal control to came by,” says Padilla.

They described Chance as a loving and charismatic dog, whose favorite people were Padilla’s daughters, Miranda, 9, and Sophia, 8. “Yeah, he was really good. He would always listen to us,” said the girls.

When asked what the girls will miss the most about chance, they said “his silliness and his goofiness.”

The family had Chance for 3 years before they lost him. The family just moved to Albuquerque from Colorado back in September 2021, but because of this, they say they no longer feel safe and may move.

The family did call APD but they were told because they did not have any eyewitnesses, video, or photos of the shooting, there is not much that they can do.