ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning around 8:12 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Calle Acanta NW. AFR was called due to a two-story residential fire.

AFR says when they arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage. Officials say firefighters started fire operations. When firefighters entered the home they were met with heavy smoke, extreme heat and limited visibility. They conducted a search of the home and ensured all people were out of the house. AFR says they were able to get the fire under control and extinguished.

According to AFR the fire started in the garage and affected one vehicle inside the garage and then spread to another vehicle in the driveway. Both vehicles are considered to be a total loss. Officials say one of the occupants suffered minor burn injuries on his arm. After performing a secondary search of the home after the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a small dog who had died inside. Officials say Red Cross had been notified and will be assisting the family that was affected.