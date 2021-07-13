Albuquerque family trying desperately to find 13-year-old son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is searching for their 13-year-old son who went missing last week. The family said Emiliano Zamora has never run away before, and they are afraid he could be in danger. “It breaks my heart because I know he wouldn’t do this,” Angela Lovato, Emiliano’s aunt, said. “I just know he wouldn’t do this.”

Emiliano’s family is trying desperately to find him. “This is not him,” Lovato said. “I am worried about him.”

Lovato, who helped raise Emiliano, said he has been missing since Thursday evening. “This has been a long five days,” Lovato said. “This is totally out of his character.”

Emiliano, who is also known as Miklo, lives with his mom, stepdad and sister at Sun Pointe Apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle. His mom, Deserae Zamora, said there was a disagreement on Thursday, July 8 and Emiliano left to take a walk. “He has ADHD and PTSD, so it is a coping mechanism to calm himself down,” Deserae said. “He is usually gone about 20 minutes.”

The family reported him missing to the Albuquerque Police Department that night after Emiliano didn’t come home, but they said they weren’t happy with the response they said they got. “The officer said ‘well, he will probably come back. He is a typical, young teenager. If he comes back, continue doing what you are doing to discipline him and have him do his chores. Give us a call to let us know he came back.’ Well, Emiliano has never returned,” Lovato said.

APD said they understand the family’s concerns and are ramping up efforts to locate Emiliano. He doesn’t have a phone and left with no money, food or change of clothes. The family also said he doesn’t have any of his medication. “He has really bad asthma,” Deserae said. “He doesn’t have an inhaler…It’s heartbreaking, it’s scary. He has never done this before. I just want my son to come home.”

The family has been putting fliers up across Albuquerque hoping to bring Emiliano home. “If something has happened to him, God forbid, we are losing time,” Lovato said.

APD says Emiliano has not been found in any local medical facility. Anyone with information on where he is or if they see him should call APD at 505-235-1039 or 505-924-6096. APD says Emiliano was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black and red shoes. APD says Emiliano has brown hair and eyes.