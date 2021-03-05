Albuquerque family seeks answers after father was killed in hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque father was killed in a hit-and-run and his family is desperately searching for answers. The family is turning to the community to help. Leroy Garcia, 46, was out for a walk when he was hit by a car in the South Valley.

“It’s just been really hard and most of all we want closure,” Jose Montoya, Garcia’s cousin said. Garcia was out for an evening walk last Saturday evening when he was struck and killed by a driver near the intersection of Rio Bravo and Del Rio. The driver fled the scene.

“We want to know why they left. Why would you leave them alone and why would you flee the scene,” Montoya said. The family said Garcia was just minutes from his home when he was hit. After he had been gone for a while, his mother went looking for him and came across the active crime scene.

“It’s so hard for a mother to find their son there dead. And nobody to come forward. We need people to come forward to have justice for my son,” Dorothy Ruiz, Garcia’s mother said.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and believe the suspect was driving a 1999-2006 possibly red Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle would have significant front-end damage with a windshield that is likely broken or cracked. BCSO is asking everyone to look for a vehicle like this.

Garcia was a tow truck driver. On Friday night, fellow tow truck drivers got together and lit up their trucks to remember one of their own. Garcia’s family has a message for the community and to the driver involved.

“Just to reach out to the community and just, just, ask them for their help…We’re looking for this vehicle,” Montoya said. “The person who did this, please just turn yourself in. And if it was an accident, please come and deal with it. Accidents happen. We understand that. Just please turn yourself in.”

“He was a very good son. And he was a good brother. A good husband and a good father. And I want justice for my son,” Ruiz said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information connected to this incident to contact them at 505-798-7000.