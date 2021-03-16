Albuquerque family reunited with dog after it was found in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family has finally been reunited with their once-missing poodle who turned up hundreds of miles away in Texas. “They are really excited, he was their baby for a long time we’re all excited to have him back,” said Aranza Delgado.

Last week, the family got the news they never expected. Their poodle, Puppies, who escaped out of their yard wasn’t lost, but on an adventure. His trip lasted four long years and took him to Corpus Christi, Texas.

The news left the family scrambling to figure out how to get Puppies home. After some fundraising and help with the transport, Puppies made it back home to Albuquerque on Monday, March 15.

“He’s really skinny I can feel his bones and he’s missing a lot of teeth,” said Delgado. Older and wiser but it didn’t take long for him to remember his home especially his four-legged best friend, Cujo.

“I never thought I would get him back I thought he was just gone forever,” said Delgado. It took a lot of work and planning to make this happen and they are extremely grateful for everyone who stepped in and helped.

“We found a rescue that actually was driving out to Tennessee to drop off another dog and they were willing to pick him up, take him to Tennessee and bring him back on their way,” said Delgado.

Three non-profits got involved but it was Mama’s Little Monkeys in Texas that made the trek into Albuquerque. “I’m glad it’s over and it ended up on a good note,” said Delgado.

The Delgado’s want all pet owners to know the importance of getting your animals microchipped. Without it, they never would have gotten Puppies back.