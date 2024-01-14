ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque family is holding their breath as their nearly 8-month-old baby is just days away from her second heart surgery.

“They told us she wasn’t going to survive birth, and she did, and she wasn’t going to survive her open heart surgeries, and she’s here,” said mom of 5, Alysha Rael.

Sterling Rael, a miracle to her parents Jon and Alysha, as months before she was born she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

“It’s scary for sure, but we have so much support,” said Rael.

Sterling had her first open heart surgery at 3 months old, now at nearly 8 months, she’s days away from her second.

“It was a bummer because we weren’t expecting this. She wasn’t supposed to have another surgery for years,” said Rael.

Right now, the Rael family splits their time between New Mexico going to UNMH and the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Aurora.

“They are one of the top in the country. We were actually referred there when I was pregnant with her,” said Rael.

Without the community, they say all of this wouldn’t be possible.

“Our boys school sent out an email to all the families and asked them to wear red, so during her very first heart surgery the entire school was wearing red,” said Rael.

This time, they designed shirts for supporters to wear and raise a little money.

“Our trips to Colorado, they are expensive. We have four other kids, Sterling is our fifth so we have to try and make accommodations for when we are gone for them while they are in school,” said Rael.

They want to keep up with Sterling’s fight.

“I don’t think there’s anyway you can prepare to have a baby that is medically complex and special needs,” said Rael. “The community out here is really amazing, you know. You always hear about the bad stuff out here in Albuquerque, but there’s a really great community too that really helps people get through hard times.”

If you want to donate or get a shirt to support Sterling, click here.