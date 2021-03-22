Albuquerque family-owned business continues to be target of thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is fed-up after being the target of multiple burglaries and shoplifting in a matter of months. The latest burglary happened on Sunday and it was all caught on camera.

A typical Sunday afternoon turned into a frustrating one when the alarm went off at Michael Rowan’s family-owned uniform and custom clothing store, Rowan Apparel. “Not again is the first thing. We’re of course able to see the video remotely so we could see it wasn’t a false alarm. We could see someone had been in the building,” Michael Rowan, co-owner of Rowan Apparel, said.

Surveillance video shows around 2 p.m., a man used a big rock to smash the door. He went into the store and walked out with arms full of clothing, about $700 worth Rowan said. This is the fourth time the store has been targeted since September 2020.

“It’s demotivating,” Rowan said. “We work really hard to be an essential supplier. We supply our first responders, we supply hospital workers, utility work, schools, and anyone working from home. We’re constantly working to supply and I have a family business targeted, it’s demoralizing.”

On September 20, 2020, a man broke in and stole about six items, according to the police report. Just four days later, someone, who Rowan believes is the same individual, broke in. That time, he stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise according to the police report. On January 26, 2021, another man came in and shoplifted a coat. Rowan said it was the same suspect as the break-ins.

“It’s unfortunate, we kind of leave and secure everything but you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rowan said. Albuquerque Police Department gave a suspect a criminal summons for shoplifting but no arrest was made. Rowan hopes an arrest is made soon.

“We just want it to stop absolutely. we want to not just be watching our phones all night waiting for the alarm,” he said. In the latest burglary from Sunday, Rowan said fixing the damaged door will cost anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

APD said it is investigating the break-ins and plan to meet with the business in the next couple of days. The department could not comment on if the suspect from the shoplifting incident is the same as the person as the break-ins.