Albuquerque family of nursing assistant killed in crash speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque nursing assistant was killed, in a crash Monday, that her family said was caused by a street racer. Shatinay Tuck’s family said she had a big heart and was always there to help others. They hope this tragedy will serve as a lesson for others on the road.

“My sister was full of life, my sister was definitely a free spirit,” said Tuck’s sister Ziarra Kirksey.

Kirksey said they were close and part of a big family. Tuck was a certified nursing assistant who helped take care of their parents. “It was her passion, it was her calling, that’s what she was, she was a nurturer,” said Kirksey.

Monday night, Tuck was in a car crash on I-25 near the Sunport. She died at the scene. She was 31 years old. “They say your 30s is when you live, your 20s is when you’re growing, but your 30s is when you live and she was just getting started,” said Kirksey.

Although police haven’t confirmed it, her family said officers at the scene told them the crash was caused by a 16-year-old who was racing a motorcyclist.

“He explained to me that they were racing; it was a Hyundai that was racing the motorcycle and basically he lost control of the wheel and he went into the median, drove out and clocking about 120 to 125 miles per hour and he went headfirst into my sister and their car,” said Kirksey.

When crews got on scene, bystanders tried to perform CPR on the unidentified driver who was ejected from the car and also died. Tuck was pinned in the back seat in another car. The family said while they are grieving, they’re also sad the other driver died and another family is also mourning a loss. They hope their situation can serve as a message for people to stay safe on the road.

“It’s frustrating, in a sense, because it’s an unforeseen circumstance,” said Kirksey. “No one expects for, you know, for you to be following the rules of the road, and all of a sudden you have a car coming after you going 100 miles per hour.”

The crash is still under investigation. The family said they’re waiting for the police report to see if they can get financial help in paying for their sister’s funeral. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Latest News