Albuquerque family mourning recent high school graduate killed by suspected drunk driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She was killed by a suspected drunk driver just weeks after graduating from Del Norte High School. Now her family is working to make sure the teen’s mother will get a chance to say goodbye, after being deported to Mexico. “Something’s missing, she’s missing here. She had a laugh that we can still hear now,” says her Aunt Susan Saenz.

At 18-years-old Roxana Saenz had big plans for life after high school. “She had a whole life ahead of her. She wanted to become a veterinarian, she was working at an animal clinic,” Susan said. Those plans were cut short a week ago when she was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Candelaria near Girard on her way home. “How can she be gone like that one day from another, when she was sitting right here in my living room,” Susan said.

As the Saenz family mourns, some of their relatives are in Mexico working to get Roxana’s mother, who was deported two years ago, back to New Mexico to say goodbye. “She needs to be here, she needs to see her daughter. The last time they saw each other back in December for Christmas her daughter went to Juarez and that’s where they spent their last time together,” said Susan.

Albuquerque Police tested the blood of the other driver in the crash but did not make an arrest. The family hopes that changes soon.”This person did something wrong and we want justice,” Susan said.

They want this tragedy to remind others their actions can change a family forever. “They have to think before they start driving like people like Roxana, it wasn’t even her fault because of other people not thinking or just thinking of themselves this is what happens,” says Carmen Melendez.

Police say they are waiting on the toxicology results on the driver of the pickup truck before deciding on charges. They will also execute a search warrant on the truck which is still in police custody.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and legal fees.