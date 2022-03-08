ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As police continue to link Raphael Marquez to other crimes, APD believes he is also the suspect in a murder on Christmas Eve. 33-year-old David Brown’s family says he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was born here, he was raised here, kind of exceptional. He was very intellectual,” said Dusti Brown, David’s mom. “David touched the hearts and minds of very many people in Albuquerque and beyond, so much so, that each one viewed him as a brother or best friend.”

He was a man, family says, impacted many lives. Dusti says her son had a sense of making others feel safe.

“He knew so many people and they loved him so much,” said Dusti. “So this incident has just blown us all out of the water. Not David, not David.”

On Christmas Day, she learned that her son was shot and killed on Christmas Eve along a side street near San Mateo and Zuni, not knowing why, but believing he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police say they continue to investigate.

“We still don’t have too much extra to release that we already did on that,” said Kyle Hartsock with APD. “We do believe it was a robbery so the MO is matching and there’s more information than that.”

Police now believe Raphael Marquez — a man they say terrorized homes around Albuquerque in a crime spree and murdered a woman in a massage parlor — is the person responsible for Brown’s murder. Marquez was shot and killed by police a few weeks ago after a chase that ended near Belen. While this news won’t bring her son back, Dusti says it’s a comfort to know he won’t be able to hurt anyone else.

“I was looking at, what if it’s a cold case for eight years, what if they never know, what if they never catch them. I get satisfaction of knowing this guy is dead and never taking another breath,” said Dusti. “He can’t kill anybody else or hurt anybody else or kill somebody in jail.”

David worked in cybersecurity and technology. His mom says most friends just called him “Computer Dave”, hoping that legacy will live on.

“He was strong no matter the circumstance and always determined to be utterly free,” said Dusti. “Anything he came across, he was inspired to master. That was the kind of person he was. He loved everybody.”

On Tuesday, APD went on to say the investigation into Brown’s murder is ongoing and they still have other persons of interest they want to talk to.