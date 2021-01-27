Albuquerque family looking for 100-year-old heirloom ring stolen in burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of thieves broke into an Albuquerque home in broad daylight, but it’s what they took that left the family devastated. The Tafoyas were gone only 30 minutes when thieves broke into their home near Montgomery and Juan Tabo.

“Friday afternoon, about three o’clock, my wife and I left to go pick up our granddaughter. She was going to spend the afternoon with us,” said Michael Tafoya. “When we got back, we came in through the garage and walked in and I noticed the front door had been busted open, the front glass had been broken.”

The entire incident was caught on the neighbor’s security camera. Tafoya says it wasn’t until inspecting the damage that they realized what was taken, can never be replaced. “One of them was a ring, an heirloom ring of my wife’s,” said Tafoya. “It was given to her by her mom and it belonged to her grandfather. It was about 100 years old.”

The family doesn’t have a photo of the ring. However, it was a gold signet ring with the initials “BHF” in bright green writing. “They took this ring that was so meaningful for my mom than anything of monetary value could be,” said Emily Mullennix, Tafoya’s daughter. “I don’t even know if a pawn shop would take it or a jewelry place would melt it down.”

It belonged to Benjamin Franklin Herrick. He was one of the first printers in Albuquerque, working at Valliant. “Not only just for the family but the city, it’s historical, you know?” said Mullennix. “It’s part of our history and just to think where it is.”

That wasn’t the only memento taken. Tafoya’s camera gear, computer, and back-up hard drive were all taken. A Navy veteran, that hard drive had photos from multiple deployments. “At first I was kind of numb and thought things are things, they can be replaced but as I started thinking about it, a lot of these I won’t get back and there’s no way to replace those photos,” said Tafoya. “All of the pictures I’ve taken probably over the last 15-18 years are gone.”

The family is searching pawn shops around the city, hoping their stolen items turn up. In the meantime, Tafoya says he’s investing in a security system so it doesn’t happen again. The family did file a report with the police but so far, there are no leads.