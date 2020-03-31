Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is going viral for their take on the “Tiger King” docuseries on Netflix.
Taylor Stern and her family who are in quarantine held a dinner based on the show. Taylor is a University of New Mexico graduate who recently made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.
Taylor got her whole family to dress as the characters for a TikTok video which now has over 5.2 million views. Taylor tells Buzzfeed they’re already working on a part two follow-up to the successful video.
