Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is going viral for their take on the “Tiger King” docuseries on Netflix.

Taylor Stern and her family who are in quarantine held a dinner based on the show. Taylor is a University of New Mexico graduate who recently made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Taylor got her whole family to dress as the characters for a TikTok video which now has over 5.2 million views. Taylor tells Buzzfeed they’re already working on a part two follow-up to the successful video.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞