Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is going viral for their take on the “Tiger King” docuseries on Netflix.

Taylor Stern and her family who are in quarantine held a dinner based on the show. Taylor is a University of New Mexico graduate who recently made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Taylor got her whole family to dress as the characters for a TikTok video which now has over 5.2 million views. Taylor tells Buzzfeed they’re already working on a part two follow-up to the successful video.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources