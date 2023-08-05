ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque family who lost their only form of transportation after someone burned their van is getting a life-changing surprise.

In July, someone burned down Todiscos’ van outside their home. Now, the family is receiving help after people in the community came together to get them some new wheels.

“It’s got a handicap ramp, so now the floor is low enough that I can roll my wife into the van in her wheelchair and buckle her in safely and take her where we need to go. She’ll be able to sit up and be part of the family,” said James Todisco.

Video surveillance from July shows someone appearing to set the van on fire.

The incident hit the family especially hard because Todisco’s wife is physically disabled, and the van was their only form of transportation.

David Waterman said he saw the news story on the fire, and it hit home because he also has a wife with physical disabilities. He said he knew he had to help.

He had a wheel-chair accessible van and decided to donate it to the Todiscos. They were handed the keys on Saturday.

“My wife and I cannot stand by and just watch somebody go through this and not at least try to help. Hopefully, it will ease a little bit of the troubles and problems that they go through,” said Waterman.

Todisco said this will make their life easier and will help him take his wife to the doctor.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family’s landlord. They are going to use those funds to fix up some problems with their new vehicle.